It's been a wild couple of months for Lucas Giolito. During the MLB trade deadline, Giolito was dealt by the Chicago White Sox to the Los Angeles Angels. However, amid the team's struggles after the deadline, the Halos decided to place the righty (along with other players) on the waiver wire. Now, Giolito is a member of the Cleveland Guardians.

To say that Lucas Giolito's first start with the Guardians went terribly is an understatement. In his first start in a Cleveland uniform, the former White Sox righty gave up NINE runs in just three innings to the Minnesota Twins. It was a colossal collapse from Giolito, who's been struggling all season long. After the game, the righty talked about the brutal start, per ESPN.

“It's just kind of like a nightmare situation,” Giolito said. “Just really poor execution, and when I was making mistakes, they weren't missing at all. So I wasn't getting away with anything.”

Against their division rival Twins, Giolito turned in a career-worst outing. The new Guardians starter got lit up to the tune of seven hits (three of which were home runs), nine runs, and three walks. The first three innings set the tone of the game, as Minnesota's hitters completely read Cleveland's pitchers like a book.

The loss to the Twins further put the Guardians back in the playoff race. With their awful record, the only way for the team to make it to the playoffs is by winning the division. If they want to have a fighter's chance of doing that, they'll need to win their division games.