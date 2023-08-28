The Boston Red Sox are expected to execute a number of roster moves on Monday, with calling up their No. 3 prospect Ceddanne Rafaela being included in the series of moves, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.

Along with Ceddanne Rafaela being called up, David Hamilton is being recalled as well, according to Browne. As corresponding moves, Pablo Reyes is going to the injured list while Wilyer Abreu is going on the paternity list.

Rafaela is a 22-year-old shortstop and outfield prospect who has had a successful season in the minor leagues this year. He played 60 games at the Double-A level, hitting .294 with a .332 on-base percentage and six home runs, according to Fangraphs. He then got promoted to Triple-A, where he played 48 games, hit .312 with a .370 on-base percentage and 14 home runs, according to Fangraphs.

There has been an offensive explosion this season at the Triple-A level, but Rafaela has shown off his power at that level.

Ceddanne Rafaela to the bullpen. MLB's No. 77 prospect (@RedSox No. 3) swats his 8th homer of the month for the @WooSox, 20th of the season. pic.twitter.com/hlNKtdCDxA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 27, 2023

The Red Sox are certainly still trying to make the playoffs, but it will remain tough. They are currently 4.5 games out of the a wild card spot. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are tied for the last two wild card spots. The Red Sox will have to jump one of the Ranger and Astros, along with the Toronto Blue Jays, who are out of the playoffs right now, but two games ahead of Boston in the standings.

The Red Sox are banking on prospects to help them compete in the future, with Rafaela being one of them. It will be interesting to see how he fares, and if he stays with the big league team when Wilyer Abreu comes back from the paternity list.

The Red Sox begin a pivotal series against the Astros on Monday.