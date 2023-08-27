When Rafael Devers was scratched from the Red Sox lineup on Sunday, Boston Red Sox fans didn't know what to expect. But those same fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after Devers' latest injury update.

X-rays on Devers' wrist came back negative, via Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. Manager Alex Cora said he is hopeful Devers could play on Sunday, but that they'll wait to see how the star third baseman feels pre-game.

There was no word on what set off Devers' wrist injury, only that he was experiencing soreness. After undergoing imaging, Devers and the Red Sox received the best possible news they can. While Boston will wait to ensure Devers is fully healthy before inserting him in the lineup, they will be ecstatic knowing he avoided a long-term injury.

Any serious injury to Devers would be a massive blow to the Red Sox. Through 123 games this season, Devers is hitting .272 with 29 home runs and 88 RBI. The two-time All-Star leads the team in both HRs and RBI.

Rafael Devers' performance through the end of the regular season will be crucial for Boston's success. At 69-62, the Red Sox are five games out of a Wild Card spot. While it's not impossible, Boston has an uphill climb if they wish to reach the postseason.

Getting Devers back healthy is a step in the right direction. Even if he doesn't play in their next game, it doesn't seem like Devers will miss many overall contests. When he does return to the lineup, the Red Sox will be looking for their slugger to help lead a last-second surge.