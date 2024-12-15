The Boston Red Sox kicked their offseason into hyperdrive when they swung a massive trade for Garrett Crochet. However, it wasn't the only trade the Red Sox made before the calendar flipped to 2025.

Utility man Enmanuel Valdez has been dealt to the Pittsburgh Pirates for pitcher Joe Vogatsky, via the Associated Press. Boston had previously designated Valdez for assignment.

Valdez made it into 76 games for the Red Sox in 2024, hitting .214 with six home runs and 28 RBI. While he increased his home run output, Valdez had the same number of home runs as 2023, when he appeared in just 49 games. Furthermore, he had a better batting average (.266) and stole four more bases.

While he has experience playing all over the diamond, Valdez's primary position is second base. After hitting .248 with eight home runs, 28 RBI and 33 stolen bases in 2024, David Hamilton seems to have a solid grasp on the job. Boston decided they preferred other utility options on the roster.

Vogatsky was a 19th-rounder in the 2024 MLB Draft. In four collegiate seasons at James Madison, he held a 9-9 record with a 5.24 ERA and a 126/59 K/BB ratio. Overall, it's a dart throw lottery pick for the Red Sox.

As for the Pirates, they're hoping Enmanuel Valdez could be their next reclamation project. Joey Bart is the recent of the bunch going from San Francisco Giants bust to key catcher. Of course, Valdez may not be on that level, but that's what the Pirates are hoping for.

Valdez did hit .254 with 100 home runs, 390 RBI and 48 steals over his 594 games in the minor leagues. He earned his call up to the majors.

Still, Valdez's trade will get swept under the rug in the midst of Garrett Crochet's hype. But it's another sign that Boston is committed to tinkering with their roster and finding their perfect fit for the 2025 campaign.