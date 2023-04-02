The Boston Red Sox appeared to have lost their second straight game to open the season when Masataka Yoshida lifted an easy fly ball to left field with 2 outs in the 9th inning. However, Baltimore left fielder Ryan McKenna dropped the pop up and Red Sox centerfielder Adam Duvall followed with a home run to the top of the Green Monster, giving Boston an unlikely 9-8 victory.

Red Sox went from a nightmare scenario to a walk-off win on the backs of a two-homer day from Adam Duvall Some ridiculously silly baseball at Fenway the past few days — Joon Lee (@joonlee) April 1, 2023

The Red Sox brought the dangerous middle of the lineup to the plate in the bottom of the ninth while trailing 8-7. However, Rafael Devers struck out and Justin Turner followed with a ground out to shortstop. Yoshida, one of the heroes for Japan in the recently concluded World Baseball Classic, lifted a pop up to left field that should have ended the game. The Red Sox took advantage of the egregious error and the reaction on Twitter was incredulous.

Adam Duvall is 𝗛𝗜𝗠. pic.twitter.com/GW4qZnZuSY — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 1, 2023

Every Red Sox fan as soon as Adam Duval hit that ball.pic.twitter.com/O6LDCkxnjX — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) April 1, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Walkoff winner at Fenway for the Red Sox! Adam Duvall is a bad man @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/X7kUKPgJZg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 1, 2023

Adam Duvall had 4 hits in the game and the game-winning home run was his second long ball of the game. He scored 3 runs and drove in 5 for the victors. In addition to his 2 home runs, Duvall also belted a triple and a double.

Baltimore built a 7-1 lead in the third inning as they pummeled Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale with 7 hits and 3 home runs. Ryan Mountcastle, Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins hit the long balls for the Orioles.

The victory made a winner of Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen. The former Dodger pitched the ninth inning and struck out two batters. Orioles closer Felix Bautista was the hard luck loser.