Just what this team needed!

A Boston legend is finally back home where he belongs. Theo Epstein is well-known as the executive that built the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who conquered the New York Yankees en route to a magical World Series win. After nearly a decade being away from the team and turning down other offers, Epstein is returning to the Red Sox, this time as part of the Fenway Sports Group, per Jon Heyman.

“Red Sox finally make a big move. Theo Epstein joins the team’s ownership group and will also work as a senior adviser, team announces.”

In addition to joining FSG, Epstein will also work as a senior adviser for the Red Sox. His input will surely be valued, as he was the man behind two of the most impactful World Series wins in MLB history. Aside from the Boston win in '04, Epstein was the architect behind the Chicago Cubs' improbable win in 2016.

Since then, Epstein has fulfilled a different, but similarly impactful role in the baseball world. The Red Sox executive last worked for the MLB as a special consultant. The numerous rule changes implemented by the MLB in the last few years is thanks in large part to Epstein's work with Rob Manfred.

There's no better time to have a former legend return for the Red Sox. In the last few years, Boston has been treading water. Save for a surprise run to the ALCS in 2021, the team has been floundering as of late. Perhaps a boost from one of the men behind their dominant streak before will help them return back to form.