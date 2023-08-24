The Boston Red Sox are fighting desperately to remain in contention for a Wild Card spot in the American League. They helped themselves with back-to-back road victories over the Houston Astros, including an overpowering 17-1 triumph Thursday. Recent minor-league call up Wilyer Abreu had 4 hits, including a huge home run in the second inning.

Abreu was traded to the Red Sox in 2022 when Boston sent catcher Christian Vazquez to the Astros in a trade deadline move. Abreu was thrilled with his performance and that the Red Sox got a much-needed victory over the Astros.

“I never thought I could have a game like this right after I got called up,” Abreu said. “To do it against the team that gave me the opportunity to be a professional baseball player makes it that much more special for me.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The victory allowed the Red Sox to a complete their 10-game road trip with a 6-4 record. They split their 4-game series with the Astros after dropping the first 2 games of the series. They are in 4th place in the American League East, and 3.5 games behind Astros and Seattle Mariners in Wild Card race.

RECOMMENDED
Red Sox Kenley Jansen injury update

Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen offers positive update on recent hamstring injury

Matt Wadleigh ·

Houston Astros, Brandon Bielek, Seth Martinez

Astros make roster move ahead of series finale vs. Red Sox

Andrew Meyers ·

Mookie Betts, Red Sox, Dodgers, trade

Mookie Betts drops truth bomb on 2020 trade from Red Sox to Dodgers

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Alex Verdugo also belted a home run and contributed 4 hits to the attack, and catcher Connor Wong also had 4 hits.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was impressed with Wilyer Abreu's approach at the plate. “He's a good hitter,” Cora said. “He kept putting up good at bats. He was relentless.”

The Red Sox return to Boston Friday to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.