The Boston Red Sox are fighting desperately to remain in contention for a Wild Card spot in the American League. They helped themselves with back-to-back road victories over the Houston Astros, including an overpowering 17-1 triumph Thursday. Recent minor-league call up Wilyer Abreu had 4 hits, including a huge home run in the second inning.

"It's incredible. I never thought one of my first games would turn out this way." Wilyer Abreu on recording his first 4-hit game in the Red Sox 17-1 win over the Astros. @WebsterOnTV | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/hNWqdK4IBZ — NESN (@NESN) August 24, 2023

Abreu was traded to the Red Sox in 2022 when Boston sent catcher Christian Vazquez to the Astros in a trade deadline move. Abreu was thrilled with his performance and that the Red Sox got a much-needed victory over the Astros.

“I never thought I could have a game like this right after I got called up,” Abreu said. “To do it against the team that gave me the opportunity to be a professional baseball player makes it that much more special for me.”

The victory allowed the Red Sox to a complete their 10-game road trip with a 6-4 record. They split their 4-game series with the Astros after dropping the first 2 games of the series. They are in 4th place in the American League East, and 3.5 games behind Astros and Seattle Mariners in Wild Card race.

Alex Verdugo also belted a home run and contributed 4 hits to the attack, and catcher Connor Wong also had 4 hits.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was impressed with Wilyer Abreu's approach at the plate. “He's a good hitter,” Cora said. “He kept putting up good at bats. He was relentless.”

The Red Sox return to Boston Friday to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.