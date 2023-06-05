The Boston Red Sox announced a pair of moves involving two veteran players on Monday. Boston activated utility man Christian Arroyo from the injured list and designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment.

Arroyo last played on May 6 as a right hamstring strain kept him out of the lineup for a month. He was the everyday second baseman for the Red Sox for the majority of April, slashing .257/.295/.365 with 11 RBIs, 12 runs scored, and six extra-base hits in 27 games.

Tapia has played well for Boston this season but with Adam Duvall nearing a return from injury, Tapia finds himself as the odd man out of a crowded Red Sox outfield. In 39 games Tapia has a .264 batting average 10 RBIs and 14 runs scored. A career .276 hitter and still under the age of 30, he should have no problem finding a new home.

Arroyo is in the lineup for the Red Sox on Monday as they try to grab a series split against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is hitting ninth and will play second base. His sure-handed fielding ability will be a welcome sight for Boston. Arroyo has just one error in his career at second base and nine total errors in 1,850 innings in the field.

The Red Sox are 30-29 but sit in last place in the AL East. The return of a key glove in Christian Arroyo paired with a soon-to-be return of a key bat in Duvall makes Boston well-equipped for a potential run toward the postseason. Red Sox fans could have a fun summer on their hands.