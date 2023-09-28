Curt Schilling and Tim Wakefield are both prominent names in the history of the Boston Red Sox. As it turns out, Schilling gave some stunning information on Wakefield's physical situation during an episode of the Curt Schilling Baseball Show. In it, Schilling revealed that Wakefield is sick and has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

“This is not a message that Tim has asked anyone to share and I don't even know if he wants it shared…Recently Tim was diagnosed with a very serious very aggressive form of brain cancer.”

Schilling gave some insight into the situation regarding Tim's wife as well, and he started off by saying “This is not a message that Tim has asked anyone to share and I don't even know if he wants it shared.”

After the clip was released, fans reacted quickly, and it turns out people aren't entirely thrilled with Schilling leaking such personal information about the former Red Sox knuckleballer.

Revealing such personal information about Tim Wakefield is certainly not a good look for Schilling, especially with his past history.

From a baseball perspective, Wakefield was sensational to watch and one of the best knuckleballers in the history of the MLB. He finished his career with a 200-180 record and a 4.41 ERA over 19 seasons, his first two being with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was named to the All-Star team twice and won a World Series in Boston.

Everybody is sending well wishes to Tim Wakefield during this difficult time, although this is likely not the way he wanted the information to be shared.