The Boston Red Sox are one of the many teams trying to sign superstar free agent Juan Soto this offseason. Details have begun to emerge about the first meeting between the two sides.

The Red Sox met with Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, on Thursday night in Southern California according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, chairman Tom Werner, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora represented the organization during the three hour meeting. The Red Sox's presentation to Soto and Boras included a video outlining the team's history of Dominican stars, like David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and Pedro Martinez, their plan for the future and an overview of their group of top prospects, and the role of Fenway Sports Group, the conglomerate that owns the Red Sox.

Soto was impressed with the Red Sox according to McAdam. After the Red Sox were done presenting, Soto had a few questions of his own. He asked about “the team's commitment to winning, player evaluation methods, and Fenway Park and its facilities.”

McAdam also made sure to note that the two sides did not discuss any contractual or financial terms, and this was just an introductory meeting.

Juan Soto's free agency

Soto is expected to be one of, if not the most sought-after free agent of all time. He is likely to receive the largest free agent contract in Major League Baseball history, with some estimating that it could even end up in the $700 million-range.

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are reportedly the two favorites to sign Soto this offseason. Soto played with the Yankees last season after they struck a deal with the San Diego Padres last offseason, and had one of the best offensive seasons of his career in the Bronx.

However, the Mets and owner Steve Cohen's perceived willingness to spend as much money as possible may be the best opportunity for Soto to get the largest deal possible.

After the two New York teams, the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays could be potential dark horses for Soto.

Last season, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 while hitting 41 home runs, driving in 109 runs, drawing 129 walks and scoring an American League-best 128 runs while leading the Yankees to the World Series. The defining moment of Soto's season came in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, when he hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help clinch the pennant for the Yankees.