The Boston Red Sox won the Garrett Crochet sweepstakes earlier this offseason, trading for the southpaw in early December in exchange for several prospects. The former Chicago White Sox ace will now become the main man in Alex Cora's rotation and hopefully, he'll be able to help this ball club get back to the playoffs.

While he's yet to throw a pitch in a Red Sox uniform, the two sides have had discussions about a long-term deal, with Crochet set to be a free agent in 2027. The left-hander spoke on those talks Saturday and made it clear he'd be interested in staying on Boston for the foreseeable future.

Via Chris Cotillo:

“There have been conversations with my agent and the front office, just kind of getting a feel for one another.”

“Staying in Boston long-term is something that has a lot of merit in my mind and something I think would be awesome. In the meantime, I'm just focusing on spring and getting ready for the upcoming season, trying to stay focused one day at a time. When something's presented, then we'll attack it.”

Last season was Crochet's first as a full-time starter, but he put up impressive numbers. The 25-year-old posted a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts, striking out 209 hitters in 146 innings of work. His 6-12 record isn't exactly spectacular, but that's more because the White Sox were atrocious and couldn't provide him with run support.

Chicago did limit his innings towards the end of the campaign, but the Red Sox will likely allow Crochet to pitch every fifth day and get even more comfortable as a starting pitcher. He joins a rotation consisting of Brayan Bello, Walker Buehler, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito. Boston could go with a six-man rotation, but it remains to be seen if that'll be the case.

Regardless, they will be expecting big things out of Crochet and if he does pitch well, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him ink a new deal.