The Boston Red Sox have shown interest in a few third basemen this offseason, sparking rumors about a potential position change for Rafael Devers. However, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and the team remain steadfast in their stance that Devers will stay at third base.

The Boston Red Sox staying committed to Rafael Devers

“Rafael Devers is our third baseman and we are really excited about that,” the Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer told WEEI's Jones and Keefe.

“I think last year, we saw some improvement in terms of the way he was able to move, particularly to his left, which had not been as comfortable for him as to his right. And then toward the middle of the season, after there was a stretch where he almost singlehandedly carried the team for a number of weeks, he had a knee injury, two shoulder injuries,” Breslow continued.

Back in September, Rafael Devers was sidelined with shoulder inflammation and placed on the injured list. With a little over a week remaining in the regular season and the Red Sox out of postseason contention, the team opted for a cautious approach.

“I think that affected him probably more than he was willing to let on, because he wanted to play every day, wanted to do whatever it is that he could to help our team win,” continued Breslow. “He's working hard right now. Obviously, we made some changes to our coaching staff and feel like we're going to get the best out of him.”

Devers' offensive prowess is undeniable, but his defensive performance remains a concern. Despite recording a career-low 12 errors last season, he once again topped American League third basemen in fielding mistakes for the seventh consecutive year. In 2020, he led all of MLB with 14 errors in just 57 games, and his 19 errors in 2023 tied him with Detroit’s Javier Baez for the most in the American League.

Devers staying in the hot corner despite Red Sox talks of other third-basemen

A shift to first base could potentially benefit Devers defensively, but with Triston Casas firmly holding that position, such a move seems unlikely. A full-time transition to designated hitter might be a more fitting option down the line in his career, though it appears the Red Sox aren’t considering that possibility at this stage.

Rafael Devers appeared in 130 games last season, posting a career-best .960 fielding percentage. However, speculation about the Red Sox possibly targeting free agent Alex Bregman or pursuing a trade for Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado has sparked discussions about a potential position shift for Devers.

Reports earlier this week suggested that while team president Sam Kennedy and Alex Cora are interested in bringing in Alex Bregman—who might shift to second base—Craig Breslow appears less enthusiastic about the move.

When asked on Thursday, Breslow declined to comment on the team's possible pursuit of Bregman but dismissed claims of any internal discord within the front office.

Although Alex Bregman wouldn't take over third base with Devers currently holding that spot (and potentially shifting to first base or DH down the line), reports suggest Bregman is open to playing second base, a move that could align well with Boston's needs.