Boston Red Sox skipper Alex Cora is very familiar with Alex Bregman, having served as the Houston Astros bench coach in 2017. And with Bregman a free agent, the Red Sox are seen as a potential suitor for the veteran.

With that being said, it was no surprise that Cora was asked about Bregman on Monday during Winter Meetings. As you'll see, Cora had nothing but good things to say about one of the best players available on the open market.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“Alex is a good player, man. He's a complete player. He's a player that's been on winning teams his whole career. Good defender. Offensively he's really good. He's a guy that a lot of people are talking about, and I do believe he can impact a big league team, a championship-caliber team. He's that type of player.”

According to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox are “prioritizing” Bregman after Juan Soto chose to sign with the New York Mets. That's not the worst fallback option by any means. While Bregman wouldn't get to play third base due to Rafael Devers having locked down the position for the time being (he could possibly play first base or DH in the future), he's reportedly open to playing second base, which makes sense for Boston.

Plus, Bregman is a proven winner and one of the most complete players in the sport, as Cora alluded to. The 31-year-old hit .260 last season with 26 home runs and 75 RBI while posting an impressive .972 fielding percentage. Bregman would bring immense experience to the Red Sox clubhouse and of course, impacts the game on both sides of the ball.

Boston will face competition for Bregman's services, though. After failing to reunite with Soto, the New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing the former LSU Tiger as well.

Perhaps the chance to play for a familiar face will be enticing for Bregman. Cora is certainly a fan and knows Bregman would help this ball club tremendously.