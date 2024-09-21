Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was removed from the starting lineup against the Minnesota Twins Saturday, but an injury update ends his 2024 season. Devers was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. With just over a week left in the regular season and the Red Sox not close to playoff contention, Devers' season is over.

The 27-year-old's season ends in disappointing fashion. The three-time All-Star became the first Red Sox player to his a home run in six consecutive games and recorded his 1,000th career hit in July. Unfortunately, the Red Sox failed to make noise and are in danger of suffering their third straight season with a sub-.500 record. With eight games left to play, Boston has a 76-78 record.

Another difficult season for Red Sox, Rafael Devers

Devers seemed to work through an internal battle with the Red Sox's struggles this year. Earlier in September, he sat at his locker for 40 minutes and wait reporters wait for more than an hour, according to Masslive's Christopher Smith.

“The media relations staff told him that reporters wanted to talk with him,” Smith said. “[Devers] had everyone wait around for more than an hour, then left without speaking at 10:55 p.m. after he showered and dressed.”

The Red Sox are five games back in the Wild Card and would need a lot to go perfectly for them to claim a postseason bid. The American League East has been dominated by the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

The optimism seems to be the only thing keeping the team together and those hopes have surely dimmed. Boston first baseman Triston Casas spoke about how the team can move forward into the postseason via Ian Browne of MLB.com.

“It’s coming down to the wire, but it feels like we’ve got to run the table at this point,” Casas said. “It's been a tough season. but that's not to say that we can't finish strong on a high note and win these last however many games and see where it puts us.”

With Devers out and the slimmest of chances to secure the Wild Card, the Red Sox need to look in the mirror and figure out how to retool their roster for the future.