The Boston Red Sox and outfielder Jarren Duran are reportedly in agreement on a $.385 million contract for the 2025 season to avoid arbitration, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. According to Passan, the deal also includes an $8 million club option for 2026.

Jarren Duran lands new contract with Red Sox

Duran was selected to his first career MLB All-Star Game in 2024. The outfielder had displayed signs of potential in previous seasons, and he took a big step forward during the '24 campaign. He ultimately slashed .285/.342/.492/.834 across 160 games played. Duran also hit 21 home runs and a league leading 48 doubles and 14 triples. Duran added 34 stolen bases as well.

It was a big season for Duran. The Red Sox are hoping he can continue to play at a high level as they look to compete soon. Following an up and down 2024 campaign, the Red Sox are looking to make a postseason run in 2025.

Boston would like to add more talent around Duran, however. The Red Sox have been linked to Alex Bregman in free agency, but it remains to be seen if a deal will come to fruition. Boston has already made a number of upgrades, though, such as acquiring Garrett Crochet via trade from the Chicago White Sox.

Competing in the American League East is still going to be difficult. The New York Yankees, fresh off a World Series appearance, have discovered a way to upgrade their roster despite losing Juan Soto in free agency. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles expect to be competitive once again while the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays could make noise in the division as well.

With all of that being said, the Red Sox feel confident heading into the 2025 campaign. Jarren Duran is looking to establish himself as one of the best players in the sport with a second consecutive All-Star season.