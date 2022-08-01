Red Sox star JD Martinez reveals most bizarre part of Christian Vazquez trade to Astros

The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.

J.D. Martinez notes how strange it is Vazquez just went through hitters meetings with Red Sox so he knows how they are planning to approach Astros — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) August 1, 2022

Martinez noted how it was a strange situation for Vazquez to go directly from a team meeting, in which the Red Sox strategized how to approach the Astros, to being traded to that very team within a matter of minutes. Vazquez quite literally entered the meeting as a member of the Red Sox and was an Astro by the end of it.

Now, he’ll report to his new team flush with information on how Boston is planning to approach the Astros on Monday, perhaps giving Houston a slight advantage in the game.

It’s unclear if the Astros plan to insert Vazquez into the starting lineup immediately after acquiring him in the trade with the Red Sox on Monday. Considering the Red Sox are already in Houston and Vazquez won’t have to travel more than 100 feet to link up with new teammates, there’s a chance that he could see some game action on Monday, whether it be as a pinch hitter or as the team’s starting catcher.

Martinez, a 12-year veteran, has seen countless teammates get traded throughout his career, and has even been traded himself. Still, this is an incredibly bizarre and unique situation, having Vazquez go from discussing strategy with the Red Sox to possibly lining up against them a few hours later, and Martinez couldn’t help but share his thoughts on the matter.