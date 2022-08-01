Christian Vazquez headed to Astros in trade with Red Sox

As the 2022 MLB trade deadline action heats up, the Houston Astros have secured their second major trade of deadline eve. After landing Trey Mancini in a three-team deal with the Rays and Orioles, the Astros have acquired their next starting catcher. Christian Vazquez has been traded to the Astros from the Boston Red Sox, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, who first reported the news on Monday.

The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to acquire catcher Christian Vázquez from the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN. The Red Sox are playing in Houston tonight, so Vázquez presumably will just walk around the stadium to join his new teammates. And the Sox's sale begins. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Vazquez could mark the first move in what may very well shape up to be a fire sale on the part of the Red Sox. Boston has been reportedly mulling a rebuild, or at least a retooling, of the roster, and the Vazquez deal could indicate that they’ve come to the conclusion that it’s time to sell at the deadline.

Christian Vazquez is an immediate upgrade at catcher for the Astros, who had utilizing the tandem of Martin Maldonado and Korey Lee behind the dish, with Jason Castro on the IL. Maldonado, while one of the better defensive catchers in the league, has struggled at the plate. On the year, Maldonado has a .581 OPS, while Lee has struggled to the tune of a .432 OPS.

Compare those numbers to Vazquez, who is slashing .282/.327/.432 (.759 OPS) and it’s clear just how much of an improvement the 31-year-old will bring offensively. On the year, Vazquez has hit 8 home runs and driven in 42 runs while only striking out 51 times in 84 games.

The Red Sox are currently playing against the Astros and are in Houston already on Monday, so Vazquez won’t have to travel very far to group up with his new teammates.