JD Martinez reveals reason for big drop in HR production in 2022

By all means Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter JD Martinez is having a solid 2022 MLB season. After all, he just earned his fifth All-Star nod this year. That being said, it’s hard not to notice the significant drop in his production in terms of home runs. Last season, Martinez had 28 home runs across 148 games played. This season, JD Martinez only has a total of 10 home runs over his first 110 games.

Martinez seems to know what’s been affecting his power. “I’m not using my hips as I once was,” Martinez tried to explain, per Christopher Smith of Mass Live.

Here’s more via Smith:

“I can do them in drills. I can do them (in) everything. When I grab the bat with two hands, it’s been a grind,” Martinez said. “I’m able to still put some barrels on balls, produce. But getting that extra gear behind it hasn’t been there for me. It’s clear as day to me. I can see it as clear as I can see your shirt. But fixing it is a grind. But I know this offseason, if not this next month (it can be fixed). I’ve been grinding on it the last three weeks and it’s gotten better. So it’s just one of those things that I have to continue to work on. I know once I put my brain to something, I’ll fix it one way or the other.”

It’s not just his home run total that is down. JD Martinez is also sporting a .155 ISO, .430 SLG, and an average exit velocity of 89.9 — all worse than his respective 2021 digits. If anything, Martinez is putting more balls in play, with a .352 BABIP — up from .340 in 2021.