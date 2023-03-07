Justin Turner’s start with the Boston Red Sox got off to a rough start. In a Spring Training game against the Detroit Tigers, Turner took a pick to the face and was bloodied badly. He was able to leave the game on his own power but will certainly miss time to recover. Fortunately, he is in good spirits now.

Turner provided a positive health update days after the incident. He thanked the Red Sox medical staff and sounds like he could be back in action soon.

“Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers! I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact,” Turner said on Twitter. “The Red Sox medical staff and Lee Health have been absolutely amazing & I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible!”

Turner’s wife, Kourtney, said that he received 16 stitches but that there is no fractures in the Red Sox infielder’s face. This is just great news for the 38-year-old and Boston. While his status for the start of the season doesn’t seem great, he should be able to play for his new squad at some point in the 2023 season.

The Red Sox signed Justin Turner to a one-year deal to bring in more power to the lineup. He could very well be the designated hitter while playing a little third base and potentially first base. He’s teaming up with his former teammate from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kiké Hernandez, to help Boston get back to winning.