Though the Boston Red Sox are in the midst of a tight wild card race in the American League, a lot of eyes have been on their Triple-A team this season. That's because 28-year-old Bobby Dalbec is having a season for the ages down on the farm and it may be in large part because of some advice he got from Red Sox veteran Justin Turner.

Turner said he and Dalbec talk frequently about a plethora of things, mostly pertaining to hitting.

“He actually reached out to me the other day just talking about some vision stuff and what to look for as far as soft focus, fine focus,” Turner said, via Christopher Smith.

Turner spent parts of five seasons in the minors before he got his first true shot in the big leagues. He said if it weren't for some key adjustments, he may not have made a name for himself in the MLB.

“I don’t think I was a great hitter coming up until I made some adjustments to start driving balls so I had to take good at-bats,” Turner said. “I had to control the strike zone. I had to situational hit or I don’t know if I ever would have made it to the major leagues. I had to do that to survive.”

Bobby Dalbec has gotten only 12 at-bats with the Red Sox this season, but it's not because he hasn’t deserved a spot on the roster. The Red Sox haven’t had room for him, but that should change once rosters expand in September.

The Red Sox have turned Dalbec into a utility-type player recently, which could help them down the stretch. Of course, it would help even more if his 30 home runs and .991 OPS translated to the MLB.