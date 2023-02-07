Kike Hernandez said he recruited his former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates 3B Justin Turner and CP Kenley Jansen to the Boston Red Sox during the offseason, per Talkin’ Baseball, via The Chris Rose Rotation.

“Couple texts and calls everyday for about a month,” Kike Hernandez said of recruiting Justin Turner. “Calls to Puerto Rico, calls to Boston, calls to LA, Indiana at one point. Kenley was easier. Kenley was just a couple of text messages. That happened really quick, but with JT it was way harder.”

Kenley Jansen signed with Boston early in the offseason. Justin Turner later followed suit. The Red Sox are in a peculiar position heading into the 2023 campaign. Their odds of competing in the talented American League East are fairly slim. The departure of Xander Bogaerts certainly hurts their chances of contending as well. However, they were able to extend superstar Rafael Devers.

And additions such as Turner and Jansen will help the ball club this year. Kike Hernandez will serve in his typical versatile role. He’s capable of playing almost any position on the diamond for Boston.

The Red Sox will be an interesting team to follow throughout the season. Both Kenley Jansen and Justin Turner, along with Kike Hernandez for that matter, could be made available at the trade deadline if Boston fails to compete. With that being said, the Red Sox have enough talent to make a run at an AL Wild Card spot. But there are no guarantees given their current roster construction.