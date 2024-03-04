Lucas Giolito is excited for a fresh start with the Boston Red Sox. He is not excited about MLB's new uniforms, though.
“They don't look good,” Giolito recently told Chris Rose, via Chris Rose Sports. “There's like, you know, stitching coming out. The letters are really small. Everyone says they feel cheap. I don't know, like… I've actually been rocking it no undershirt. And it's felt comfortable. It's been very comfortable, it's very lightweight.
“I've only worn the white pants once for photo day. I didn't even, like, really notice that they were as see-through as what's being shown now.”
Giolito's comments about the “see-through” pants led Rose to ask if they are trying to market the game in different manner, which prompted a hilarious response from the Red Sox new pitcher.
“Make baseball sexual again,” Giolito said sarcastically.
In all seriousness, though, the league does need to address the uniform issue. Giolito certainly is not the first player to criticize the new uniforms. He did admit that they are comfortable which is promising, but his comments about their appearance don't bode well for MLB.
So will MLB listen to the Red Sox pitcher and others' complaints? After all, having see-through pants is not a great look.
Will MLB listen to Red Sox's Lucas Giolito?
It's unclear what steps will be taken next, but Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin recently addressed the concern. (Fanatics manufactured MLB's new Nike uniforms)
“A difficult position for us – we're doing everything as we’ve been told and we’re getting the s**t kicked out of us,” Rubin said previously at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, via Michal Silverman of The Boston Globe. “So that’s not fun.”
MLB, meanwhile, wants the attention to return to baseball and not be focused on the uniforms. A change may be necessary if they want the discussion to stop revolving around the jerseys, however.