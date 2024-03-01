MLB's new Nike uniforms, which were manufactured by Fanatics, have not received good reviews. The new pants have especially drawn backlash, with fans and players accusing them of being see-through. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin addressed the backlash on Friday, via Michal Silverman of The Boston Globe.
“A difficult position for us – we're doing everything as we’ve been told and we’re getting the s**t kicked out of us,” Rubin said at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. “So that’s not fun.”
So what have Rubin and Fanatics learned from this unfortunate scenario with MLB?
“Biggest thing I probably learned is if we're involved in something, we need to make sure that everybody better be on board,” Rubin stated, via Silverman as well. “They got certain players on board, not all players on board.”
Rubin added that he believes the uniforms will still be an improvement. At the moment, though, the uniforms have not received many encouraging and/or positive reviews.
Tony Clark, the leader of the MLBA, addressed the situation as well. Clark wants the attention to be focused on the game itself, not the uniforms.
“You just don’t expect to have conversations about uniforms,” Clark said recently, via NBC Sports, quote provided by Yahoo Sports. “And so having them, I’m hopeful, and this goes back to what we suggested before, in picking up the phone and talking to all the folks involved, having some appreciation for folks paying attention to it now perhaps more so than they were before spring started yet.”
It's an embarrassing situation for Fanatics, Nike, and MLB. Everyone involved was simply searching for a way to upgrade the league's uniforms before the 2024 season. Instead, players and fans have become frustrated by the uniforms' appearance.
Hopefully a solution can be found before Opening Day.