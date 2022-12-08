By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Sometimes, it’s difficult to forget that free agency goes beyond what team a certain player suits up for the following season. Free agency can separate relationships and friendships built over years of conscious effort. Such is the case between Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts after the latter spurned the Boston Red Sox in free agency to sign an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Devers expressed his gratitude for his infield teammate, especially after the shortstop took him under his wing following his breakthrough in the majors back in 2017.

“Thank you for teaching me many things. I will always admire you as a person and as a baseball player. You are an example to follow,” Devers wrote, but originally in Spanish.

Red Sox fans will hope that Rafael Devers only follows Xander Bogaerts’ example on the field, especially with the third baseman’s contract situation still up in the air. The Red Sox reportedly lowballed Bogaerts relative to the Padres’ huge contract offer, and fans will be wary of the potential to make the same mistake with the 26-year old third baseman. Devers is set to enter free agency at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Nonetheless, Red Sox fans will argue that it may not have been the shrewdest move to break the bank for a 30-year old shortstop and keep him until he’s 41 years old. While their hitting and defense will suffer as a result in the meantime, it may end up working for them in the long run. However, Devers is only 26 years old, and he remains one of the best hitters in baseball, so the Red Sox will definitely hope they can keep him around for the long haul.