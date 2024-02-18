Red Sox manager Alex Cora hasn't been impressed with how MLB has handled free agency.

With spring training set to kick off, numerous high level stars remain free agents. For Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, the amount of stars still available is bad for the game of baseball.

Players such as Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Matt Chapman have still not found their home. Cora has heard the “boring” rhetoric floating around MLB's offseason and agrees with the narrative, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“It was boring for business, for the game, and there's a lot of good players out there who should be somewhere getting ready for the season,” Cora said. “No news is not good for business.”

Cora went on to commend the Texas Rangers for how they attacked the offseason back in 2021. Texas went out and signed both Corey Seager and Marcus Siemian. The Rangers then built around them and won their first ever World Series in 2023.

Signing any of the four big free agents remaining would bolster any team in MLB. While they remain free agents as spring training begins, contract conversations will get more serious as Opening Day draws closer. Thus far – to the dismay of Cora – the Red Sox haven't done their part in making the offseason less boring.

While they have swung a good amount of trades, the Red Sox have one standout free agent signing in Lucas Giolito. Boston's $158 million payroll ranks 11th in the league. However, they haven't done much to improve their roster or spend in the way Cora wants the league to.

Perhaps teams will be more active during the next free agency wave and more willing to spend money. But if Alex Cora wants MLB franchises to sign major contracts and make baseball less boring, perhaps he should express that with Red Sox ownership.