The Boston Red Sox have bolstered their rotation by signing left-hander Patrick Sandoval to a two-year, $18.25 million deal. Sandoval, 28, underwent Tommy John surgery last summer, sidelining him for most of 2024. Despite the injury, the Red Sox see value in the lefty, who was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Angels in November.

“Left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $18.25 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sandoval, 28, is coming off Tommy John surgery and expects to return in the second half. He gets a strong deal with Boston looking toward 2026 as well,” Passan reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Sandoval is expected to return to the mound in the latter half of the 2025 season, with a more significant role anticipated in 2026. During his Angels tenure, Sandoval established himself as a capable mid-rotation arm. From 2021 to 2023, he posted a 3.53 ERA across 380 1/3 innings, showcasing his ability to generate swings and misses with an excellent changeup and slider. However, his command remains a concern, as reflected in his 10.2% career walk rate.

The Red Sox are building for the future

The 2024 season was particularly challenging for Sandoval. Before his injury, his ERA spiked to 5.08 in 79 2/3 innings. Nevertheless, the Red Sox are betting on his potential. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports that Sandoval will earn $5.5 million in 2025 and $12.75 million in 2026.

Sandoval’s addition marks a continuation of Boston’s strategy to build a rotation capable of contending in the near future. While he recovers, the Red Sox must rely on Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Brayan Bello. Fellow newcomer Lucas Giolito, also recovering from Tommy John surgery, should return earlier than Sandoval to bolster the rotation.

The deal underscores Boston’s proactive approach under Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, who is focused on depth and flexibility in a pitching staff riddled with injury concerns. As Speier notes, the Red Sox are still exploring other rotation options, including free agent Corbin Burnes and trade candidates like Mariners ace Luis Castillo and Padres righty Dylan Cease.

While Sandoval isn’t expected to make an immediate impact, his track record suggests he could emerge as a reliable third or fourth starter once healthy. His ability to strike out batters and manage platoon splits makes him a valuable addition to a rotation with playoff aspirations.

For now, Boston is hedging its bets on Sandoval’s recovery, but the investment indicates confidence in his ability to contribute meaningfully in the future. If Sandoval can return to his pre-injury form, the Red Sox may have secured a key piece for their long-term rotation.