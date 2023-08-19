Boston Red Sox fans got a bit of good news on Friday when it was announced that right-hand pitcher Tanner Houck will make his long-awaited return to the lineup on either Monday or Tuesday of next week, per MLB.com.

The Red Sox will be playing in Houston against the Astros when Houck retakes the mound.

Tanner Houck has been out of the lineup since June 16th when he suffered a facial fracture against the New York Yankees after being struck by a batted ball.

It's been a long recovery process for the 27-year-old, one that has included three rehab assignments with Triple-A Worcester. In his most recent start with Worcester, Houck pitched four scoreless innings, recorded three strikeouts, and allowed just one hit on the day.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Red Sox currently sit in fourth place in the juggernaut that is the AL East with a record of 64-58.

Houck's return comes at a good time for the Boston pitching department, which has allowed at least three runs in the last six outings. Before his arrival, Boston will have to get through the rest of its road series with the bitter rival New York Yankees. Boston got off to a good start on Friday, recording an 8-3 win in Yankee Stadium that included a solid performance from Brayan Bello, who allowed just one run in six innings, striking out four Yankees batters.

In any case, it will certainly be a site for sore eyes when Houck takes the mound in Houston in the next few days.