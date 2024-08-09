When Boston Red Sox star infielder Trevor Story went down with a shoulder injury in early April, it appeared that he may end up missing the entire 2024 season. Story's injury timeline was set at around six months, leaving the door open for a possible late season/postseason return. It appears that Story could end up returning to the Red Sox lineup before the 2024 campaign comes to an end, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.

“Trevor Story is taking BP on the field Monday. It is looking more and more like he will play this season,” Browne wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Red Sox are currently 5.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in the American League East. Boston still has an opportunity to win an AL Wild Card spot as well. The 31-year-old's potential return would unquestionably play a big role down the stretch.

Story, a two-time All-Star, has endured some frustrations outside of his injury trouble since joining the Red Sox. With that being said, he has not played in more than 100 games in any of the three seasons he's been in Boston so far. It is difficult to find consistency while constantly dealing with injuries.

Story's ceiling is what would be especially intriguing about his possible return.

Trevor Story could drastically impact Red Sox's playoff conversation

The Red Sox are currently 1.5 games out of an AL Wild Card spot. They are trailing the Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals. Boston is certainly afloat in the Wild Card race, though.

Story was once regarded as one of the best right-handed hitting infielders in MLB. Were his numbers inflated a bit at Coors Field as a result of the elevation? It is possible, but that does not mean Story wasn't a good player.

The Rockies have had may infielders on their roster since being announced as an MLB expansion team. There are not many who recorded three 20-20 seasons and two 30-20 seasons, however. His combination of power and speed make him a dangerous all-around opponent for any pitching staff.

Again, Story may not be that same player in 2024, but he is still only 31 years old. Story's ceiling suggests that he is more than capable of making a drastic impact for any ball club.

The Red Sox will benefit from Trevor Story's return if it comes to fruition.