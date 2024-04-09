Trevor Story has dealt with injury after injury since signing a massive deal with the Boston Red Sox in 2022. And just eight games into the 2024 campaign, it was revealed that the shortstop is set to miss a significant amount of time. Story, who suffered a fractured shoulder, will reportedly have surgery and miss around six months, per Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.
Last Friday, Story dislocated his shoulder while diving for a ground ball, instantly going down in excruciating pain. The Red Sox placed him on the 10-day IL the next day, but there was major concern over a possible problem with bone structure, as Alex Cora pointed out Monday.
Via Alex Speier:
“Cora on Trevor Story: “There’s concern with the bone structure.” Surgery possible. He’s going to see ElAttrache in LA. Cora says Sox will platoon at 2B and SS with Romy Gonzalez in the mix at SS w/ Hamilton. Vaughn Grissom will play some SS on his rehab assignment.”
Tough break for Trevor Story
This is Story's third season with Boston but he's only played a total of 145 games, batting .227 in the process with just 19 home runs. In 22′, it was a hand injury and foot injury that limited his availability in the second half of the campaign. Then last year, the 31-year-old didn't play for the first four months after undergoing surgery on the UCL in his throwing elbow.
So far in 24′, Story is hitting .226 with no homers and four RBIs. But, he's made his presence felt defensively. Red Sox chief baseball officer spoke on how badly he feels for Story after Friday's injury, who can't manage to stay healthy. Via MLB.com:
“I think we've seen the impact of his defense on the team, on the pitching staff, on the outcomes of games,” Breslow said. “It's early and we still have a lot of information to gather, but I think more than anything, I just feel for Trevor and the road that he's taken to get back here and to put himself in a position to impact our club. So I think in addition to how it affects our team, obviously he's a guy that wants to be out there. [He's] really competitive and I think tired of the injuries.”
Story wasn't exactly pleased, either:
“Just frustrating,” Trevor Story said. “It's not fun getting injured. Kind of a freak thing, but yeah, gonna miss a little time for sure.”
The Red Sox were hopeful that Story would not have to get surgery. Sure, he's struggled to produce since putting on a Boston uniform, but it's hard to find a rhythm when you're constantly on the IL. As Cora said, the Red Sox have some options to fill the shortstop vacancy right now. Romy Gonzalez, who can play both SS and 2B, will get some reps, while David Hamilton will also play some shortstop.
Boston is off to an impressive 7-3 start and just took two of three from the Los Angeles Angels. Tuesday marks the beginning of a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles, one of the favorites to win the American League East.