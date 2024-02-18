Despite a breakout 2023 season, Triston Casas has yet to receive a contract extension offer he likes from the Red Sox.

After a cup of coffee with the Boston Red Sox in 2022, Triston Casas burst onto the scene in 2023. However, Casas' impressive season hasn't gotten him and the Red Sox closer on a contract extension.

Casas is under team control through the 2028 season, meaning an extension isn't immediately necessary to keep the first baseman in Boston. However, he is set to make just over $700,000 in 2024. While the Red Sox and Casas have had talks on extension, they haven't gone anywhere, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

“Of course we have,” Casas said of speaking with the Sox about a new contract. “Nothing enticing though.”

Over 132 games in 2023, Casas hit .263 with 24 home runs and 65 RBI. He ranked second on the team in home runs, fifth in RBI and sixth in batting average. As the Red Sox look to make their mark in the AL East, Boston will be counting on Casas to continue his emergence.

With the Red Sox already engaging Casas on a contract extension, it's clear they want to keep him in Boston beyond the 2028 season. However, they have yet to offer anything to Casas' liking. Perhaps they want to see another season of success before bringing out the brinks truck.

Triston Casas will have an opportunity to prove to Boston ownership that he deserves the bag before schedule. If he can improve his numbers over another 130+ game season, he will further mark his claim as the Red Sox's first baseman of the present and future. While he hasn't received an enticing offer just yet, Casas is determined to prove himself.