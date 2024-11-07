The Boston Red Sox are expected to be one of the most active teams in free agency and the trade market this offseason. One player whose name keeps getting mentioned in potential trades: star first baseman Triston Casas.

A scenario for a potential Casas trade got some more context from MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Wednesday. Heyman wrote an article listing some possible destinations, including the Red Sox, for free agent first baseman Pete Alonso if he does not return to the New York Mets.

“There’s buzz about a potential trade of Triston Casas,” Heyman wrote. “But that may not go beyond the buzz for the talented kid.”

Based on what Heyman wrote, the Red Sox could look to trade Casas to improve other parts of their roster, like starting pitching, the bullpen or second base, and then sign Alonso in free agency to replace Casas at first base.

Why would the Boston Red Sox would consider trading Triston Casas?

Casas is just 24 years old and entering his third full season in the Major Leagues. In 2023, Casas slashed .263/.367/.490 with 24 home runs in 132 games. Casas missed about four months due to a rib injury, but still continued to show off his power potential, hitting 13 home runs in just 63 games during the 2024 season.

It is clear that Casas has the potential to be one of the best hitters in baseball, and if the Red Sox do decide to trade him, would likely be able to get quite an impressive haul.

Looking at starting pitchers, potential trade targets could be any of the Seattle Mariners pitchers, including 27-year-old Logan Gilbert, 26-year-old George Kirby, 26-year-old Bryce Miller and 25-year-old Bryan Woo or 25-year-old Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.

According to Heyman though, it seems like a Casas trade would be contingent on the Red Sox signing Alonso in free agency. This scenario could also work if the Red Sox target the other top free agent first baseman, Christian Walker.

If the Red Sox believe that the best way to improve their starting pitching is through trades instead of through free agency, then they should consider this move. However, Casas has not reached his full potential and could turn into an even better player than Alonso. Trading Casas and signing Alonso is risky, but may end up being the best way for the Red Sox to get back to being World Series contenders.