The slumping Boston Red Sox have lost six of their last eight games and manager Alex Cora has seen his team struggle quite a bit since returning from the All-Star break. While their biggest issues have been deficiencies on the mound, the Red Sox hope their offense will get a lift from the return of first baseman Triston Casas from an early season rib injury that sidelined him since April.

Casas was placed on the Injured List in April after tearing cartilage in his rib cage. He missed 98 games due to the injury, but he returned to the lineup Friday night in Baltimore after a relatively long rehab stint with Triple A-Worcester.

Casas spoke with the media upon his return, and he claimed that the reason he was able to return to the Red Sox lineup was his tenacity.

“I’m one tough son of a (expletive), for sure,” the first baseman said to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “I go out and put my best foot forward to get better every single day, pain or not. I want to get back on this field. I’m hungry and I want it really bad for these guys. However I’m feeling aside, that’s what’s most important to the team.”

Casas has demonstrated good power over the past two years when he has been healthy. He had six home runs and 10 runs batted in while slashing .244/.344/.513 in 22 games before his rib injury. He established himself as one of the team's key contributors in 2023 when he slashed .263/.367/.490 with 24 home runs and 65 RBI.

Red Sox are hoping Casas can provide power and production

The Red Sox have hit the ball quite well this season, but the return of Casas could provide some more power to their lineup.

They are largely dependent on outstanding third baseman Rafael Devers for power, and he hit his 26th home run of the season Friday night. Tyler O'Neill has been out recently with a leg injury but he could be returning shortly. He is second to Devers in home runs with 22. Jarren Duran hit his 15th home run of the season Friday night and Wilyer Abreu has 14 homers.

Triston Casas is clearly a player who can drive the ball over the fence when he has his timing and has regained his batting stroke at the big league level. The Red Sox are hoping that it won't take Casas long to find his swing again. He played 11 rehab games in Worcester and hit .300 with seven doubles, one home run and seven RBI while making 47 plate appearances.