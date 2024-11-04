Los Angeles Dodgers fans hope Teoscar Hernandez resigns with them but that not might be the case due to the Boston Red Sox. Hernandez was a key component of the Dodgers World Series run. During the regular season, he batted .272, with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs.



However, it was the World Series matchup with the New York Yankees that put the world on notice. Hernandez batted .350 with seven hits and four RBIs. The numbers don't appear too amazing but it was when he got hits. They were often game-changing hits. For instance, he hit a two-RBI double in the fifth inning of Game 5.



That hit sparked an improbable comeback and the Dodgers' second World Series win within five seasons. The first-year Dodgers player made his impact felt immediately. While Hernandez's impact loomed large, he might not return to the City of Angels.

Why would Teoscar Hernandez leave the Dodgers and go to the Red Sox?

Simply put, a more secure and stable contract. Also, the Red Sox were linked to Hernandez, who offered a two-year, $28 million contract before signing with Los Angeles. This previous season, Boston was close to making the playoffs. They missed out on the Wild Card but had some serious promise. Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers highlighted the promising Red Sox team.



Another veteran presence could catapult this team into the Wild Card and beyond. When Hernandez contemplated signing, he told the Baseball Isn't Boring Podcast about the situation.

“At the end of the day, I love the Red Sox and it was one of my favorite teams,” Hernández said. “At the end of the day, I have to make what is best for me and my career and my family.”

Luckily, Hernandez gambled and it paid off. He became an all-star and a vital part of the World Series victory. Now, he has some flexibility to sign where he wants. After describing his adoration for Boston, it's not ruled out that he could sign with them. They only have two players making over $20 million per season. Not to mention, both Devers and Trevor Story are on contract for the next two years.

For the current Dodger, this might be a time to test what they're willing to offer. The Red Sox have the cap space to sign him to a more lucrative and enticing offer. However, Hernandez could come back to Los Angeles in pursuit of another championship. For now, time will tell where the all-star lands.