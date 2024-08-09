The Boston Red Sox are trying to keep their slim postseason hopes alive, as the team is currently third in the AL East. Six games behind the division co-leaders, the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, the Red Sox could use a bit more help in their bid to return to the playoffs. Yet, the team elected to keep second baseman Vaughn Grissom at Triple-A Worcester rather than bring him back to the big-league club. A surprising turn of events, to say the least, yet manager Alex Cora discussed the move with MLB.com

“He’s moving a lot better than earlier in the season, which is great,” Cora stated Wednesday. “He’s put in the work on that. His range is better, first step is better. Out conversion is better. Offensively, he feels like he’s hitting the ball better. … We know the potential of the player. We know he’s getting close to who he is, which is very important.”

Although Grissom is only hitting a little above .200 at Triple-A, he's still likely to be the long-term answer at second base for Boston. Enmanuel Valdez and David Hamilton have played decent at the position, but they aren't as highly regarded as Grissom. The former Atlanta Braves prospect was the main return in the Chris Sale trade, so it's clear that the Red Sox hope to have him in the majors sooner rather than later.

Vaughn Grissom looks to be long-term Red Sox second baseman

Injuries to both hamstrings have limited Grissom as he has tried to become the long-term answer at the keystone. A left hamstring injury in the winter delayed the start of his season until May. Then a month later, a right hamstring injury sidelined him up to this point. These types of events are always frustrating, as many careers have ended before they even began due to injuries. The Red Sox hope that isn't the case with 23-year-old, as he was poised to possibly be the answer at second base for the Braves before this winter's trade to Beantown.

Hamilton and Valdez won't make it easy for Grissom to reclaim his job, and he clearly has his work cut out for him in the minors. Yet, if he can turn his performance around and show that he belongs back at Fenway Park, then don't be surprised to see him back there sooner rather than later. The playoff push could use Grissom at full strength, and he's shown in the past that he's capable of producing in the majors (see his 2021 stint with the Braves).

Second base has been an issue for the Red Sox since franchise legend Dustin Pedroia retired. Can Grissom be the heir apparent? Hopefully, Boston fans and the team's brass finds out sooner rather than later.