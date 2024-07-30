The MLB trade deadline is almost here as teams across the league have until Tuesday at 6:00 ET to get their final trades in. One team to pay attention to in the final six hours is the Boston Red Sox, and a big reason why they could make a trade is the uncertainty surrounding infielder Vaughn Grissom. Grissom is currently recovering from an injury and has to be activated from the IL by August 9th. But will he even be at his best by then?

This is a difficult decision for the Red Sox. There is a chance that Vaughn Grissom does make a full recovery and really is able to be activated before August 9th. However, if that doesn't end up being the case, then Boston will be in a bit of a pickle. Because of that, the team is exploring their options.

One trade that the Red Sox did recently make got them catcher Danny Jansen. Because of that, the Red Sox' primary catcher Connor Wong has been taking reps at second base and could potentially be an option if Grissom is unable to play and gets optioned to Triple-A, according to an article from The Athletic.

“Everything is in play,” A source said to The Athletic about the situation at second base.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has seen Grissom take strides, but there is still work to be done.

“He looks stronger,” Alex Cora said. “Gained some weight, (he needs to) keep working on the swing and the defensive part of it in pre-games. He feels like he’s getting closer to himself, the best version of Vaughn Grissom.”

At the end of the day, one of the most important things for the Red Sox is to not rush things with Grissom. Cora knows that they need to be patient.

“We get there when we get there, right?” Cora said. “He’s taking all the steps possible to be the best version of the player. It’s a guy, we bet on him in the offseason, and we trust him. We know he’s better than what we saw the two months he played. We just have to be patient.”

Potential trade option as Red Sox weigh Vaughn Grissom situation: Andy Ibanez

One name that has popped up as a potential trade option for the Red Sox is Detroit Tigers second basement Andy Ibanez.

“Andy Ibáñez, with a 1.027 OPS against left-handers, is one option for Boston,” Jon Morosi said in a tweet.

It sounds like there are a lot of different options on the table for the Red Sox right now, and we won't have to wait much longer to see what direction the club is leaning.