Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation

The Boston Red Sox were not going to let a Tampa Bay Rays fan get away with rookie Tristan Casas’ first home run ball, as vets Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers helped retrieve the prized memento in their own ways. But what initially looked like an HR ball hostage crisis turned out to be nothing but signals being crossed.

Apparently, the Rays fan did not even realize who exactly hit the home run ball that landed on his lap. He refused to give the ball back because he was waiting for the right people to get it from him, as explained by Ian Browne of MLB.com. And now, the same fan finds himself as an owner of some sweet takeaways, including a signed ball from Xander Bogaerts.

“Just spoke to the 23 year old who caught the home run ball. It was a little misconstrued that he was holding the ball hostage. He was told to wait for people to come to him rather than deliver the ball. The swap is for a signed bat from Casas, balls signed by Bogaerts, Devers.”

Rob Bradford of WEEI also spoke with the fan, Jordan, who “Credited dropping his chicken tenders for securing Casas HR.”

Synopsis: Jordan, 23, lives in Orlando. Used to want to be a sports agent. Woke up and decided to go to a baseball game. Credited dropping his chicken tenders for securing Casas HR. Was happy to give it up for nothing, but was offered signatures from Casas, Bogaerts, Devers. https://t.co/sPsPOqzqNc — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 7, 2022

Unfortunately for Xander Bogaerts, Devers, and Casas, their good deeds did not translate to a victory, as they lost to the Rays 8-4. They have now lost two games in a row after stitching together five wins in a row.

You just really don’t know what’s going to happen in a baseball game. What a sport.