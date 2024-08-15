ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox are on the road to take on the Baltimore Orioles Thursday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Red Sox-Orioles Projected Starters

Nick Pivetta vs. Zach Eflin

Nick Pivetta (5-7) with a 4.44 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 95.1 innings pitched, 117K/23BB, .235 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: No Decision, 4.2 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 3.76 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 52.2 innings pitched, 60K/8BB, .230 oBA

Zach Eflin (8-7) with a 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 129.1 innings pitched, 104K/15BB, .259 oBA

Last Start: at Tampa Bay Rays: Win, 7 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 2.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 50 innings pitched, 40K/4BB, .242 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Orioles Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +126

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

TV: NESN, MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pivetta is having a decent season, but he is fantastic on the road. There is something about being away from Fenway Park that brings out the best in Pivetta. He has one bad start on the road against the Colorado Rockies, but all his others have been good. In fact, take out that Rockies start, and Pivetta has a 2.70 ERA and his oBA gets much lower. If Pivetta can have another good road start Thursday night, the Red Sox will win this game.

Boston has a very good offense. Rafael Devers is at the forefront of that. Since the All-Star break, Devers is batting .315 with a .937 OPS and 16 extra base hits. Along with him, Jarren Duran is batting .323, and Ceddane Rafaela is batting .337. As a team, the Red Sox are batting over .285 with 105 extra base hits in just 23 games. Boston has been hitting the ball extremely well, and if that continues, the Red Sox will win this game.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Eflin has pitched well for the Orioles since being traded. For Baltimore, Eflin has a 2.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 17 strikeouts to just two walks through 19.2 innings pitched. Eflin has earned the win in all three of his starts for the Orioles. He is enjoying his change of scenery, and I would not be surprised to see that continue in this game. If Eflin can keep pitching well for the Orioles, Baltimore will win.

Baltimore can hang with the Red Sox in every offensive category. That is why they lead the season series with the Red Sox 5-1. In fact, the Orioles are batting .276 against the Red Sox this season. They have hit 22 extra base hits in the six games, and they have scored 43 total runs. Their offensive output has been excellent against the Red Sox and they need that to continue. As long as the Orioles can keep hitting the ball well against Boston, they will win this game.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick

These are two good teams, and both are playing good baseball. However, the Orioles are playing well against the Red Sox. I am going to take the Orioles to win this game and continue to play well against Boston.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-148)