The Baltimore Orioles are making a big move to reinforce their starting rotation. Starting pitcher Cade Povich, one of the Orioles' top prospects, is being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk and is expected to start Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox according to Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun.

Povich, the young 24-old lefty, is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the Orioles organization per MLB Pipeline. Povich made his Major League debut earlier this season on June 6, going 5 1/3 innings and giving up six earned runs on five hits and four walks. After his rough debut, Povich settled in a bit more before being sent back down to the Minor Leagues at the end of July.

In his latest stint at Triple-A, Povich has impressed. He went seven innings in each of his two appearances, allowing six runs with 11 strikeouts and just two walks, earning him another promotion to the Major Leagues and a chance to see if he can stick around long-term with Orioles.

A corresponding move has not yet been announced to create space on the Orioles roster for Povich. Pitcher Albert Suarez was initially expected to start on Saturday instead of Povich. However, Suarez has been in-and-out of the starting rotation, and may be making a return to the bullpen.

What the Orioles need from Cade Povich

The Orioles are currently tied with the New York Yankees atop the AL East with a 72-50 record. Every game matters down the stretch in order to try and win the division and earn a first-round bye in the postseason to the Division Series.

Despite the Orioles' great record, their starting rotation depth has been decimated by injuries. Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells are all out for the season and Grayson Rodriguez is currently on the injured list with a shoulder issue. If Povich can come in and help stabilize things, it would go a long way in taking some of the pressure off of American League Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes and recent trade deadline acquisition Zach Eflin.

Especially if Rodriguez is not able to return, or isn't 100%, Povich may end up playing a much larger role down the stretch for the Orioles than anyone anticipated to start the season. The Orioles have had no issues relying on their young talent this season. Povich could end up being the latest member of Baltimore's youth contingent to step up.