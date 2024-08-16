Jorge Soler is back with the Atlanta Braves, trying once again to help them go on a deep playoff run. But the 32-year-old slugger is dealing with hamstring tightness that won’t cost him the rest of his season but will probably force him to rest for a few games.

Michael Harris II is back in action after dealing with a hamstring injury but the Braves are still down another key position player. Luckily, Soler is considered day-to-day, according to the MLB injury updates page.

The MLB injury page writes the following: “Soler received good news on Thursday, when an MRI exam showed just a mild left hamstring strain. The outfielder will sit Friday's series opener in Anaheim, but he thinks there's a chance he could play during this weekend's series against the Angels. Braves manager Brian Snitker may take the cautious approach and sit Soler until the start of next week's series against the Phillies.”

Jorge Soler looking to bolster Braves' outfield down homestretch of 2024 season

Soler has picked up where he left off with Atlanta, posting a .978 OPS with 11 RBI in 13 games. He's doing a fine job replacing reigning MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and providing some pop in the offense.

The Braves have a record of 64-57, good enough to be in the Wild Card round but still not enough to be on the heels of the Philadelphia Phillies. With a matchup against their division rival on deck, Soler's health is pivotal. That’s a series that the Braves should ensure he is healthy for, especially with there being other injuries to worry about. Letting him rest against the lowly Los Angeles Angels is smart.

Will Soler send high drives into left field that say goodbye to baseballs? Will the Braves see any monster blasts in their pursuit of another championship? Only time will tell.