The Red Sox might not be done adding to their roster.

The Boston Red Sox haven’t had three consecutive losing seasons since 1992-1994. After a pair of 78-win campaigns and last-place finishes in the AL East, the Red Sox didn’t do much this offseason to improve the roster and get back into contention.

Although spring training is around the corner and Opening Day is 50 days away, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said that the team is not done adding to its roster.

“The offseason continues,” Kennedy said, per Chris Cotillo. “There’s still a lot of unsigned players and conversations going on. I would anticipate there’s still work to be done.”

Boston signed two major league free agents this winter, bringing in veteran starter Lucas Giolito on a two-year deal and inking swing pitcher Cooper Criswell for one year to add depth to the pitching staff.

The “significant” moves that Boston made this offseason are a trio of trades. The Red Sox acquired three arms from the New York Yankees in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, then traded longtime ace Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves for shortstop Vaughn Grissom.

Boston also added two-time Gold Glove-winning outfielder Tyler O'Neill who is coming off two injury-riddled seasons after slugging 34 home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021.

“We’re continuing to build this thing back up to hopefully a championship organization,” Kennedy said. “Long way to go. Talk is irrelevant, especially difficult for fans to hear when you’re coming off two disappointing seasons. We’re confident we’re doing the right things internally and we need to keep doing those things.”

Where the Red Sox need improvement

The biggest need for the Red Sox is in the pitching department. Boston lacks serious depth in both the rotation and the bullpen, two units that ranked 20th and 22nd respectively in combined ERA last season.

Boston's projected starting rotation, which consists of Giolito, Bryan Bello and three veterans who split time as a reliever and starter last season, combined for a 4.44 ERA last season. The Red Sox have a strong offense on paper, but they'll struggle to reach 80 wins if the pitching staff doesn’t improve.

Boston isn’t expected to land any of the big fish that remain in the MLB free-agent pool, but there are plenty of players available who can make the Red Sox a better team in 2024 without breaking the bank.

Despite back-to-back losing seasons, the Red Sox were competitive over the last two years. The case may be the same in 2024, but it's hard to see Boston stacking up with the powerhouses of the AL East for an entire season with the way its roster is currently constructed.