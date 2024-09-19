ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Brayan Bello takes to the mound for the Boston Red Sox as they face the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Rays prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Rays Projected Starters

Brayan Bello vs. Zack Littell

Brayan Bello (14-7) with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP

Last Start: Bello went 5.1 innings, giving up four hits and two walks. He would allow just one run in a win over the Yankees.

2024 Road Splits: Bello is 8-3 on the road this year with a 4.38 ERA and a .247 opponent batting average.

Zack Littell (7-9) with a 3.73 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Littell went six innings, giving up two hits and striking out five. He would not give up a run and take the win over the Guardians.

2024 Home Splits: Littell is 3-5 at home this year in 14 starts. He has a 3.15 ERA and a .244 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rays Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -102

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rays

Time: 6:50 PM ET/ 3:50 PM PT

TV: NESN/BSSUN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are tenth in runs scored, fifth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way. He is hitting .278 this year with a .361 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 83 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 87 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .285 on the year with a .342 on-base percentage. Duran has 21 home runs and 72 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 32 bases and scored 104 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .248 on the year with a .276 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 15 home runs and 70 RBIs while scoring 68 times. Further, he has stolen 19 bases this year.

Masataka Yoshida is hot at the plate. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Tyler O'Neill is not hitting well, but driving in runs. He is hitting just .136 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Finally, Trevor Story is hitting .238 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The Red Sox are hitting just .204 in the last week with seven home runs and 22 scores in six games.

Current Red Sox have 36 career at-bats against Zack Littell. They have hit .222 against him. Tyler O'Neill has the most experience, going 2-11 against Littell. Meanwhile, Jarren Duran is 3-6 with two doubles and a home run. Further, Rafael Devers is 2-5 with a home run against Littell.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 28th in runs scored while sitting 27th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Yandy Diaz is leading the way this year. He is hitting .283 this year with a .340 on-base percentage. Diaz has 14 home runs and 65 RBIs while scoring 52 times. Brandon Lowe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .243 with a .318 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 53 RBIs while scoring 51 times. Jose Siri rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .192 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs. He has also stolen 14 bases and scored 48 times.

Jose Siri has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .357 with a .400 on-base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. Brandon Lowe has also been solid. He is hitting .240 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Jonathan Aranda rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .389 in the last week with a .429 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, three RBIs, and three runs scored. The Rays are hitting .226 in the last week with eight home runs and 19 runs scored in the last six games.

Current members of the Rays have 63 career at-bats against Brayan Bello. They have hit .365 off of him. Josh Lowe is 7-15 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs. Meanwhile, Jose Caballero is 3-4 with three RBIS, while Yandy Diaz is 5-10 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick

Brayan Bello has been solid in his last seven starts. He has given up two or fewer runs in five of the seven, with one or fewer in four of the seven. The Red Sox are 5-2 in those games. Zack Littell has been solid as of late for the Rays. He has not given up a run in his last two starts, spanning 11 innings. Further, he has given up one or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts. Still, the Rays are just 3-3 in those games. The Red Sox have been hitting better than the Rays as of late, and Bello has been solid. Take the Red Sox in this one.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (-102)