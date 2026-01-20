The Madden 26 Conference Championship Round Roster Update Release Date arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Conference Championship Round Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Conference Championship Round Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Conference Championship Round Roster Update Release Date to arrive around Thursday, January 22nd, 2025. The updates typically arrive around this time of the week, though it's possible it won't release until Friday or Saturday. We hope to see a roster update before the games begin this Sunday. Check back with us when it drops

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Speaking of the Conference Championship round, it's finally arrived and down to the final four teams. Whoever wins this week will advance to the Super Bowl on February 8th, 2026.

On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos. New England's defense propelled the Patriots into a 28-16 win over the Texans. They forced four turnovers, including a pick-six in the second quarter. The Texans slowly tried coming back, but a 32 Yd touchdown catch from Kayshon Boutte essentially ended the game.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Broncos prevented Josh Allen from earning his first win in Overtime. Unfortunately for them, starting QB Bo Nix suffered an injury and will be out for the remainder of the postseason. Now, Jarrett Stidham will take the reigns as he hopes to bring glory to this franchise. Backed by a great defense and head coach, don't count the Broncos out just yet.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams will travel to Seattle and face the Seahawks. The Rams managed to hold off a Bears' team that thrives in late-game situations. But Matthew Stafford and co. managed to get the job done in Overtime. Now they'll hope to get some revenge against a Seahawks team that kicked them out of first place weeks ago.

The Seahawks are coming off a dominant win over the 49ers and get to play one more game at home before potentially going to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they'll be without backup RB Zach Charbonnet, who suffered a season ending injury in last week's win. Charbonnet earned 730 rushing yards as a backup and served well whenever he subbed in for Kenneth Walker. We know their defense is great, but we're curious to see how this loss will affect the Seahawks' offense.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 26 Conference Championship Round Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our very own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.