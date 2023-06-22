The Detroit Red Wings are searching for scoring this summer. After a season of progress in 2022-23, general manager Steve Yzerman is looking to take that next step in 2023-24.

We know a couple of names on Detroit's radar this offseason. Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat is of interest to the Red Wings. And DeBrincat reportedly has an interest in going home to Michigan.

Furthermore, the Red Wings have their eyes on Philadelphia Flyers star Travis Konecny. Konecny is one of a number of Flyers players who could be traded this summer. And Konecny makes a ton of sense for Detroit.

Who else could Detroit have their eyes on this summer? Which players beyond DeBrincat and Konecny could interest Yzerman? Here are three potential Red Wings trade targets this summer.

3) Ross Colton, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning are an organization Yzerman is very familiar with. After all, he built the core of the Lightning that went on to dominate the NHL for years. They have been the NHL's model organization for years, and Yzerman is among those to thank for that.

A cost for being as successful as Tampa has been, however, is salary cap trouble. That's where the Lightning find themselves right now. Tampa has just $450,000 in available salary cap as of this moment.

Colton is a restricted free agent and due for a bigger raise than the Lightning can afford. The 26-year-old forward scored 22 goals in 2021-22 and 16 goals this past season. All while averaging less than 13 minutes per night.

Yzerman drafted Colton in 2016 with the Lightning. And head coach Derek Lalonde is also familiar with the 26-year-old forward from his time as an assistant in Tampa. The fit here is quite obvious for the Red Wings.

2) Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks are an interesting team. They have shown little progress toward winning a Stanley Cup. However, they absolutely refuse to tear down and rebuild their roster.

As such, the Canucks are going to need cap space. And after a bit of a down season scoring-wise in 2022-23, Boeser is an obvious trade candidate. The Vancouver forward carries a cap hit of $6.65 million in each of the last two years of his deal.

Boeser's cap hit is certainly cause for hesitation. However, a change of scenery could help boost his scoring numbers back to his usual 23-29 goal range. There is a lot of risk involved here, but the reward just might be worth it in the end.

1) Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

The Jets are going to be turning over their roster this summer without a doubt. Connor is not one of the team's more obvious trade candidates. But that shouldn't stop the Red Wings from inquiring about his services.

Connor is an absolutely dynamic goal scorer who is not too far removed from scoring 47 in a season. This past season he scored 31 goals and tallied 80 points in 81 games for the Jets.

He is only 26 years old and is signed for another three seasons. To that end, it's easy to see why the Jets are hesitant to trade Connor. However, he has a modified no-trade list that kicks in next summer.

The Jets could hold off until next summer to trade their star sniper if things don't work out this season. However, Connor is a Michigan native, much like DeBrincat. Perhaps he could try forcing a move back home earlier than Winnipeg anticipated.

All in all, the Red Wings should have Connor near the top of their offseason shopping list. If they swing and miss on DeBrincat, perhaps they bring a different Michigan native back home.