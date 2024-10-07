The Detroit Red Wings are preparing for the 2024-25 season with training camp now in the rearview mirror. Detroit had an interesting offseason, adding talent around the edges of the roster. The Red Wings narrowly missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. And their goal is to make a return to postseason hockey in 2025.

On one hand, Detroit certainly improved this summer. Adding the likes of Vladimir Tarasenko to the roster should see this team continue to be an offensive force. Furthermore, internal improvement from the likes of Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and Alex DeBrincat will help Detroit remain competitive throughout the season.

However, it's hard to gauge how much better this team is. Tarasenko, on paper, appears to be an upgrade over someone like David Perron, who left for the Ottawa Senators this summer. But Tarasenko and fellow free agent signing Erik Gustafsson may not be enough to replace the offensive production lost in the offseason.

Something has to give when it comes to this roster. The Red Wings will either play well and make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Or they will take a step back for the first time under general manager Steve Yzerman. It's hard to imagine another outcome for this group.

The Red Wings open their season on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Detroit certainly has a lot of positive qualities that can help them on the ice. But if they want to make the playoffs, the Red Wings must fix this fatal flaw in 2024-25.

Red Wings need more certainty, consistency in goal

The Red Wings entered the 2023-24 season with three goaltenders: Ville Husso, Alex Lyon, and James Reimer. At the start, Husso was the starting goaltender while Reimer backed him up. Eventually, Lyon took over as the primary starter once Husso went down with injury.

Having three goalies on the roster certainly can help. Detroit benefitted from having three goalies once the severity of Husso's injury became evident. However, this situation caused some roster uncertainty as a result. Furthermore, it didn't solve the larger issue at hand: the team's goaltending was inconsistent throughout the season.

Lyon emerged as the primary option in goal after Husso went down. However, the Red Wings over-relied on him. And once his play started to decline in late February, the team's form declined along with him. Detroit had no idea what they would get out of their goaltending in the final month or so of the season. And that played into how they fell short of the playoffs.

This season, the Red Wings are once again carrying three goalies. Lyon and Husso return to the team while veteran goalie Cam Talbot joins on a two-year contract. Talbot certainly represents an upgrade over Reimer, at least on paper. However, Talbot is 37 years old. There is no telling if he can maintain the form he found last year with the Los Angeles Kings.

Furthermore, having three goalies on the roster could see Detroit fall into the same trap they did last year. The Red Wings could use additional help up front but have a roster spot being held by a goaltender who isn't playing. Additionally, they could find themselves over-relying on the first goaltender who shows a shred of consistency.

Unlike other teams, the Red Wings have little margin for error this year. Detroit has to have everything going their way if they want to compete with some Eastern Conference heavyweights. As a result, they need to solve their goaltending woes if they want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.