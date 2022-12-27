By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Red Wings acquired defenseman Jake Walman from the St. Louis Blues at last year’s trade deadline as depth. However, the 26-year-old blueliner has proven himself as a dependable NHL talent.

Walman missed the beginning of the season after offseason shoulder surgery. He returned to the lineup in November, and has solidified Detroit’s third defensive pairing with his play.

Walman is second on the Red Wings in plus/minus with a +14 mark despite missing the first month of the season. Furthermore, his most recent defensive partner, Filip Hronek, leads the team with a +15.

While plus/minus is not the best stat individually, it does tell us something. When Walman is on the ice, good things happen. And when he’s with Hronek, even better things happen.

“I’m just trying to play my game, trying to help the team in whatever that is,” the Red Wings defenseman said of his recent play. “I’m really trying to establish myself. It’s time I take a step in my development and game.”

While Hronek has been the offensive muscle of the pairing, Walman’s played a sound game defensively. And the Red Wings are beginning to take notice.

“Very encouraged,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said of Walman’s play. “He had that flash early on you saw the same thing we did, his skating and competing, he wasn’t turning pucks over. We challenged him for some consistency in that, and he has responded.”

Walman stepped up as Detroit lost Olli Maatta to injury. If the 26-year-old can maintain this form and be consistent, he should have a place on the Red Wings this season and beyond.

“It’s exciting with Jake. It’s a small sample size, his battle with consistency and we’ll push him for consistency, but he’s been good,” Lalonde said.