Published November 26, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game on Friday night. Detroit defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout, with captain Dylan Larkin scoring the lone shootout goal. However, defenseman Filip Hronek stood out once again.

Hronek assisted on the team’s first goal, and later scored their second of the game. These tallies extend his point streak to six games. Over that span, the Red Wings defenseman has scored four goals and 10 points.

It is a great run of form for a player who had his doubters early in the season. Some Red Wings fans seemed to have given up on him, even.

This run of form also means the defenseman is the focal point of media attention. After the win, Hronek was summoned to his first press conference since before the pandemic. He mentioned how confident he was, but attributed his success to those around him.

“I am confident, but it’s more like I’m feeling like our team is better and everything is going well for us now,” Hronek said. “I believe each guy feels better.”

The Red Wings have found their form as a whole. After a great start to the season, they stumbled a bit and found themselves on the wrong end of a couple of blowouts. However, they have recovered.

Detroit has won four straight games, and have taken nine out of a possible ten points in their last five games. It has the Red Wings sitting third in the Atlantic Division. If the season ended today, they’d make their first appearance in the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

Speaking of the Atlantic Division, the Red Wings play a division rival next. They host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday and look to close the three-point gap between them in the standings.