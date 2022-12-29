By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Red Wings trailed the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 after the first period of play. However, they came out of Wednesday’s matchup victorious, 5-4 in overtime.

The Red Wings won the game after Andrew Copp found defenseman Jake Walman on an odd-man rush. Walman has the Red Wings feeling “very encouraged” as of late, and added another reason why with his winner.

One of the best celebrations of the year in the NHL followed the goal. The 26-year-old blueliner hit the first ever griddy on ice.

Things started off terribly for Detroit when goaltender Ville Husso was pulled in the second period. Husso allowed four goals on 12 shots in the first period. Backup Magnus Hellberg played the rest of the way, making 19 saves.

Detroit’s comeback started when captain Dylan Larkin scored his 13th of the season. Joe Veleno scored to cut the deficit to two entering the third period.

Rookie forward Jonatan Berggren found the back of the net for his fifth of the season in the third. The Red Wings tied the game on veteran David Perron’s 12th goal of the season.

Detroit became the first team since the Calgary Flames in 1978 to come back from four goals down after a period on the road. Furthermore, this win is the first four-goal comeback on the road in franchise history.

After the game, Bally Sports caught up with Walman to ask about his celebration. “I think all the boys liked that, and all the young kids liked that too,” Walman said.

The Red Wings now hold a 15-11-7 record, sitting fourth in the Atlantic Division. They take the ice again on Thursday in Buffalo against the Sabres, and they may be back at full strength by then as well.