Detroit Red Wings star Alex DeBrincat entered Sunday's contest red hot. He had five goals in five games entering this game and found himself among the league leaders for points. The Michigan native is certainly enjoying his return home. And if Sunday's performance against the Calgary Flames is any indication, he isn't slowing down any time soon.

DeBrincat scored his first career hat trick as a Red Wings player against Calgary. It was the fifth hat trick performance of his career. The 25-year-old had an assist, as well. Detroit rode this performance to a 6-2 win over the Flames, their fifth victory in a row.

DeBrincat's performance saw him make some history in the process. He became the fifth Michigan-born player to record a hat trick for the Red Wings, according to NHL Public Relations. Teammate Dylan Larkin, Jimmy Carson, Justin Abdelkader, and Kevin Miller also achieved this feat.

The 25-year-old Farmington Hills native also became the third player in NHL history with multiple goals in each of his new team's first three home games. Newsy Lalonde and Joe Malone both achieved the feat for the Montreal Canadiens back in 1917-18, according to NHL Public Relations.

Finally, the Red Wings star is the second player in NHL history with three or more points in his first three home games with a franchise. Harry Meeking also achieved the feat with the Toronto Arenas back in 1917-18, according to NHL Public Relations.

Alex DeBrincat and the Red Wings are white hot to begin the 2023-24 season. Detroit's next game is on Tuesday as they welcome the Seattle Kraken to town. Let's see if the momentum continues for the Winged Wheel as the month of October draws to a close.