The Detroit Red Wings lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Todd McLellan's debut as head coach. However, McLellan had his new team firing on all cylinders on Sunday night. Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane played vital roles in helping Detroit snap a four-game losing streak. The game also saw Kane reach an incredible milestone.

Kane scored his 1300th point on Sunday night. The moment came in the very first period. Detroit already had a 2-1 lead over the Washington Capitals. But Kane found DeBrincat low in the slot after Washington had a defensive breakdown. DeBrincat scored his second goal of the period to make it 3-1 and give Kane his 1300th point.

After the game, DeBrincat did an interview with FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. He commented on what it meant to be a part of his longtime friend and teammate's milestone moment. “(Kane) does incredible stuff every night. Definitely cool to be a part of that. 1300 points is no joke, and it's definitely a great accomplishment for him,” DeBrincat said.

Red Wings pick up much-needed win over Capitals

As mentioned, the Red Wings had lost four straight entering this game. Detroit had fired Derek Lalonde as head coach back on Boxing Day as a result of the team's poor form. While they did lose in McLellan's debut as head coach, the Red Wings certainly found their footing on Sunday.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice in the first period to help in the effort. Patrick Kane added a goal of his own alongside his milestone assist. Furthermore, young superstar Lucas Raymond scored two points in the first period. Raymond brought himself back to a point-per-game pace with his two points on the night.

The Capitals didn't put up a massive fight, but they also didn't roll over. Alex Ovechkin continued inching close to Wayne Gretzky with career goal 870 in the first period. Ovechkin is now 25 goals away from tying Gretzky's record. In the third period, Nic Dowd brought the Capitals within two, but the team fell 4-2 to the Red Wings.

The Capitals fell to 24-10-2 on the season with this loss. Washington has now lost four of their last seven games after a big run of eight wins in nine contests. The Capitals return to action on New Year's Eve when they face the Boston Bruins.

The Red Wings are now 14-18-4 on the season following this win. They pull themselves out of the basement of the Atlantic Division, as well. Detroit is also in action again on New Year's Eve against the Pittsburgh Penguins.