The Detroit Red Wings finally swung a trade with the Ottawa Senators for Alex DeBrincat back in July. Everyone saw the move coming, as speculation about DeBrincat and Detroit ran rampant for weeks. From the Red Wings perspective, though, this wasn't just something they wanted. It was a move they had to make.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde recently acknowledged this fact. He joined 97.1 The Ticket for an interview recently where he spoke about how much of a ‘necessity' the move was.

“We would find ways to lose some of those tight games. We need goals and that’s something he can do, so it’s a necessity for us as an addition,” Lalonde said, via 97.1 The Ticket.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DeBrincat reportedly had the Red Wings as his most desired destination this summer. The 25-year-old is a Michigan native, hailing from Farmington Hills. DeBrincat is not the only Michigan native who returned home this offseason. However, he may be the team's most important addition.

Lalonde also spoke about DeBrincat's desire to come to the Red Wings. “I love the fact that he wanted to be here. Very attractive piece for us,” the Detroit head coach said, via 97.1 The Ticket.

DeBrincat spent just one season in Ottawa, scoring 27 goals and 66 points. He previously spent five seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. During those five seasons, the Michigan native turned in two 41-goal seasons. In 2021-22, he set a new career high in points with 78.

The Red Wings have missed the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons. DeBrincat joins the likes of Justin Holl, Shayne Gostisbehere, and J.T. Compher as new fresh new faces aiming to end the team's playoff drought in 2024.